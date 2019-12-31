NITA STRAUSS - "An Instrumental Song Is One Of The Most Pure Forms Of Expression"

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) has posted a new message to the fans via her official Instagram page. Check it out below.

Strauss recently released a vide for "Alegria", a track from her Controlled Chaos album, released in November 2018 via Sumerian Records. Watch below:

Strauss has begun work on her second solo album, and recently issued the following: "I decided not to go the Kickstarter route this time around, but it was such an awesome collaborative experience that I still wanted to do something cool to involve you guys and make you a part of the process. So drum roll please… meet my Patreon! This page is going to be a behind the scenes look at everything that goes into a full album cycle, from the gear, the actual making and recording of the record at my home, in the studio, and on the Alice Cooper tour, as well as press, photo shoots, music video shoots, rehearsals, solo touring and more! Plus, I’ll be sharing all the other projects I’m working on there first… if you’ve been dying to see the new JIVA color, it’s up there right now ;) There’s also a full minute snippet of the latest song I’ve been working on, and more to come as the Patreon page evolves!

"I’ve included several different tiers so you guys can be involved at whatever level you would like! The whole goal here is to have a cool, fun and awesome space where I can connect more closely with you guys and make you a part of making this album happen.

"Thank you so much for reading and I hope you’ll check out the page and see what it’s all about!!!! Head here for more info and to be a part of the community!"