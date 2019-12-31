NITA STRAUSS - "An Instrumental Song Is One Of The Most Pure Forms Of Expression"
Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) has posted a new message to the fans via her official Instagram page. Check it out below.
I start every solo show very much like this... down low on the front riser, in the audience’s faces. I feel like it sets the tone for the set and lets me connect with everyone for a few seconds... saying, we’re on this ride together for the next little while. 🎢 I always thought that instrumental music was for “better guitar players” than me. I listened to it, but it took me a long time (and a push from @stevevaihimself) to find the faith in my ability that I could do it. That’s a weird thought now that I look back on it, but let’s face it, writing music that’s essentially all solos is intimidating!! It wasn’t until I started writing Controlled Chaos that I realized there was a part of me that NEEDED to express myself that way. An instrumental song is one of the most pure forms of expression. It can be about whatever the listener needs it to be in that moment... just pure emotion, without being restricted by the use of words. I love that about it 🖤 Carving this new path as a solo artist has truly been one of my most cherished experiences of the decade and I can’t wait to see where this second album takes me as I write it. . Planning some solo shows for 2020 in between @alicecooper tours... What cities should we come to?? 📸 @edwin_daboub
Strauss recently released a vide for "Alegria", a track from her Controlled Chaos album, released in November 2018 via Sumerian Records. Watch below:
Strauss has begun work on her second solo album, and recently issued the following: "I decided not to go the Kickstarter route this time around, but it was such an awesome collaborative experience that I still wanted to do something cool to involve you guys and make you a part of the process. So drum roll please… meet my Patreon! This page is going to be a behind the scenes look at everything that goes into a full album cycle, from the gear, the actual making and recording of the record at my home, in the studio, and on the Alice Cooper tour, as well as press, photo shoots, music video shoots, rehearsals, solo touring and more! Plus, I’ll be sharing all the other projects I’m working on there first… if you’ve been dying to see the new JIVA color, it’s up there right now ;) There’s also a full minute snippet of the latest song I’ve been working on, and more to come as the Patreon page evolves!
"I’ve included several different tiers so you guys can be involved at whatever level you would like! The whole goal here is to have a cool, fun and awesome space where I can connect more closely with you guys and make you a part of making this album happen.
"Thank you so much for reading and I hope you’ll check out the page and see what it’s all about!!!! Head here for more info and to be a part of the community!"