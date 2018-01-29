NITA STRAUSS - "I've Been Designing This Guitar Since The Fourth Grade"; Video Interview

This past weekend, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss was interviewed by Cosmo Music at the NAMM show in Anaheim, California where she was debuting her new signature guitar, the Ibanez Jiva.

Last week, it was announced that Nita Strauss had been named the first ever female Ibanez Signature Artist.

"It’s real," said a super-excited Nita. "You are officially looking at the first ever female Ibanez signature artist. After years of dreaming, hoping and working, followed by months of planning and preparation... I am honored and proud to introduce my signature guitar, the Ibanez Jiva."

"This beauty will be sold worldwide and comes equipped exactly how I play it live, including brand new signature DiMarzio pickups meticulously designed by yours truly."

"When I had my first meeting with Ibanez in September of 2008, they asked me why they should add me to the artist roster. My (typically emotional) answer was... All my heroes are Ibanez players. It’s a dream come true for me to just come and meet you guys. If you don’t want to give me an endorsement, I’ll still play my Ibanez guitars proudly, but it would be a huge honor to join the family and represent the company officially."

"They took a chance on a basically unknown girl from LA (I was actually the only girl on the USA roster at that time) and coming up on my 10th amazing year as an Ibanez artist, words cannot express how honored and thrilled I am to now join the ranks of my greatest heroes as a signature artist."

(Photo: Robert Downs)