NITA STRAUSS - Inspirations (Part 1): STEVE VAI's Passion And Warfare (Video)
April 26, 2019, an hour ago
Los Angeles born guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, The Iron Maidens) recently spoke with Guitar Center and, in the clip below, reveals the one album she recommends to anybody that wants to start playing guitar.
Strauss has announced that her debut album, Controlled Chaos (Sumerian Records) will be released on vinyl on April 12th with several variants available. Nita has also announced that she will be hitting the road this spring for a run of US tour dates.
Controlled Chaos will be available on vinyl in the following color variants:
- Worldwide retail version features red vinyl and is available from all usual outlets
- Yellow with black splatter variant exclusively available from NitaStrauss.com
- Clear vinyl with black and gold splatter variant exclusively available from SumerianMerch.com
- Red transparent vinyl with white splatter variant exclusively available from Guitar Centre
- Nordic exclusive transparent yellow vinyl available from select retailers
The critically acclaimed debut is an epic, 11-track journey of jaw-dropping technical proficiency and highly emotive songwriting. It went straight into the top ten on the iTunes Rock chart upon release on November 16, 2018 and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artists Chart, #3 on the Billboard Label Independent Chart and #4 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock chart.
Having wowed fans across the US on her co-headline tour with Angel Vivaldi at the end of 2018, Nita has announced a new run of US tour dates. Starting in Hermosa Beach, CA on April 10th and continuing across the country with a further 19 dates culminating in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 8th.
Nita will also be playing a special vinyl release show in her home town of Los Angeles at the world famous Whisky A Go Go on April 11th with special guests Vigil Of War.
Catch Nita Strauss live in concert:
May
14 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
15 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament (with Fozzy)
16 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Center (with Fozzy)
17 - Virgina Beach, VA - Lunatic Luau
19 - New York, NY - Iridium
21 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café
24 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
25 - Ft Wayne, IN - The Club at The Clyde
26 - Evanston, IL - Evanston Rocks
29 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
31 - Louisville, KY - Zanzibar
June
1 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
2 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks
4 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck
5 - Stafford, CT - Palace Theater
6 - Ardmore, PA - The Ardmore Music Hall (with Paul Gilbert)
8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance (with Paul Gilbert)
Tracklisting:
"Prepare For War"
"Alegria"
"Our Most Desperate Hour"
"Mariana Trench"
"Here With You"
"The Stillness At The End"
"The Quest"
"Hope Grows"
"Lion Among Wolves"
"Pandemonium 2.0"
"The Show Must Go On"
"The Quest":
"Our Most Desperate Hour" video:
(Photo by Larry Dimarzio)