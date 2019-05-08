NITA STRAUSS Introduces Body Shred - "I Promised You Guys Something Fun We Could All Do To Get In Shape Together"; Video

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) introduces Body Shred with the following message:

"I promised you guys something fun we could all do to get in shape together… and the time is here!

"Introducing… Body Shred, a 90 day fitness challenge with the prizes you guys asked for the most, designed by me for you - the musicians and music fans. Check out the picture (below) to see some of the killer prizes we have up for grabs from Ibanez, Marshall, Trifecta, Beverly Kills and more!!

"All challenge participants will get a copy of my e-book before it’s released to the public next month, which contains all of my top tips for staying in shape with a busy schedule, maintaining a healthy and productive mindset, and of course- bonus pages of all my favorite healthy recipes!

"All participants will also get weekly emails from me with workout ideas, mindset challenges, a bonus recipe and whatever else my little brain can think up, as well as access to a private Body Shred Facebook group where I’ll be doing a monthly live Q&A and answering as many of your questions as I can!!

"I’m not a dietitian and you don’t want me making customized plans for you- but I do know someone who is!! The awesome team at RP Strength has partnered up with me for this challenge to create a tier for those looking to make a real change in their eating or just want more specialized guidance, which will include the same type of personalized diet template used by elite athletes around the world (and me!) If you’re serious about getting into great shape this year or just serious about getting that signed guitar- select the Elite package on the Body Shred page. I’ll post a link in the comments for you guys to see some of their transformations!!"

Signups are open until May 20, here.