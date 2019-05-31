NITA STRAUSS On Performing With ALICE COOPER - "The First Time I Played 'Poison' On Stage With Alice I Had Tears In My Eyes"

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss recently guested on Meltdown and discussed her solo tour for her new album, Controlled Chaos. In the interview below she also discusses:

Strauss has released an official live video for "Mariana Trench", a track from her debut album, Controlled Chaos (Sumerian Records). Watch below:

The critically acclaimed debut is an epic, 11-track journey of jaw-dropping technical proficiency and highly emotive songwriting. It went straight into the top ten on the iTunes Rock chart upon release on November 16, 2018 and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artists Chart, #3 on the Billboard Label Independent Chart and #4 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock chart.

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

"The Quest":

"Our Most Desperate Hour" video: