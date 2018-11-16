NITA STRAUSS Streaming “Our Most Desperate Hour” Guitar Playthrough Video

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss has released her new solo album, Controlled Chaos, via Sumerian Records. Order the album here, and watch Nita play "Our Most Desperate Hour" on here Ibanez guitar:

Says Nita: "Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned A LOT about myself in the process but I am beyond overjoyed with how it came out!"

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

"The Quest":

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"Our Most Desperate Hour" video:

Road To Chaos videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3: