NITA STRAUSS Talks Going From Being "A Functional Alcoholic" To Non-Drinker - "It's More Common For Musicians To Be Sober Than Wild Partiers Now"

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss guested on the Radio Forrest podcast , aired via Boise, ID radio station 96.9 The Eagle, on November 30th. She discussed her debut solo album, Controlled Chaos, and the tour supporting it, her sobriety, seeing Guns N' Roses live for the first time, her love for WWE, Alice Cooper's live show, Nikki Sixx and more.

Strauss recently released Part 4 of the Road To Chaos video series, in support of Controlled Chaos. Watch all four segments below:

Nita's new solo album, Controlled Chaos, is out now via Sumerian Records. Order the album here.

Says Nita: "Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned A LOT about myself in the process but I am beyond overjoyed with how it came out!"

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

"The Quest":

"Our Most Desperate Hour" video: