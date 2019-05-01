NITA STRAUSS Talks Ibanez Signature Model Jiva Guitar (Video)

Ibanez and Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss teamed up to create the JIVA10, a signature model guitar that is sleek, strong, and powerful. She recently gave Guitar Center an overview of the guitar, which can be viewed below.

Strauss: "My dad is actually the one that got me my first guitar and the name of my dad's band was Jiva. It was a really fitting tribute for me for the person that got me started playing music. Of course, Jiva means your essence, your life force, it's what lives on after you have gone, and my true hope is that this guitar and the music that I make with it and what other people are going to make with it will live on for a very long time."

Strauss' critically acclaimed solo debut, Controlled Chaos, is an epic, 11-track journey of jaw-dropping technical proficiency and highly emotive songwriting. It went straight into the top ten on the iTunes Rock chart upon release on November 16, 2018 and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artists Chart, #3 on the Billboard Label Independent Chart and #4 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock chart.

Catch Nita Strauss live in concert:

May

14 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

15 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament (with Fozzy)

16 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Center (with Fozzy)

17 - Virgina Beach, VA - Lunatic Luau

19 - New York, NY - Iridium

21 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café

24 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

25 - Ft Wayne, IN - The Club at The Clyde

26 - Evanston, IL - Evanston Rocks

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

31 - Louisville, KY - Zanzibar

June

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

2 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

4 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

5 - Stafford, CT - Palace Theater

6 - Ardmore, PA - The Ardmore Music Hall (with Paul Gilbert)

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance (with Paul Gilbert)

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

(Photo by Larry Dimarzio)