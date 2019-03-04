NITA STRAUSS To Release Controlled Chaos On Vinyl; US Tour Dates Announced

Los Angeles born guitarist, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, The Iron Maidens), has announced that her debut album, Controlled Chaos (Sumerian Records) will be released on vinyl on April 12th with several variants available. Nita has also announced that she will be hitting the road this spring for a run of US tour dates.

Controlled Chaos will be available on vinyl in the following color variants:

Worldwide retail version features red vinyl and is available from all usual outlets

Yellow with black splatter variant exclusively available from NitaStrauss.com

Clear vinyl with black and gold splatter variant exclusively available from SumerianMerch.com

Red transparent vinyl with white splatter variant exclusively available from Guitar Centre

Nordic exclusive transparent yellow vinyl available from select retailers

The critically acclaimed debut is an epic, 11-track journey of jaw-dropping technical proficiency and highly emotive songwriting. It went straight into the top ten on the iTunes Rock chart upon release on November 16, 2018 and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artists Chart, #3 on the Billboard Label Independent Chart and #4 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock chart.

Having wowed fans across the US on her co-headline tour with Angel Vivaldi at the end of 2018, Nita has announced a new run of US tour dates. Starting in Hermosa Beach, CA on April 10th and continuing across the country with a further 19 dates culminating in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 8th.

Nita will also be playing a special vinyl release show in her home town of Los Angeles at the world famous Whisky A Go Go on April 11th with special guests Vigil Of War.

Catch Nita Strauss live in concert:

April

10 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

14 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (with John 5)

May

14 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

15 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament (with Fozzy)

16 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Center (with Fozzy)

17 - Virgina Beach, VA - Lunatic Luau

19 - New York, NY - Iridium

21 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café

24 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

25 - Ft Wayne, IN - The Club at The Clyde

26 - Evanston, IL - Evanston Rocks

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

31 - Louisville, KY - Zanzibar

June

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

2 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

4 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

5 - Stafford, CT - Palace Theater

6 - Ardmore, PA - The Ardmore Music Hall (with Paul Gilbert)

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance (with Paul Gilbert)

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

(Photo by Larry Dimarzio)