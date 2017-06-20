NITRO - New Album To Be Produced By Multiple Grammy Nominee KANE CHURKO

Nitro makes its next move and this revelation is just as impressive as last week's when the band revealed that Victor Wooten will be the bass player on the new album and a previous announcement that drummer, Chris Adler (Lamb Of God), has joined the band.

Joining Team Nitro is multi-Grammy Award nominee, Kane Churko, who's songwriting, producing and engineering credentials are second-to-none. Churko has worked with Ozzy Osborne, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment, Hellyeah, Papa Roach and more.

In addition to producing the new Nitro album, Churko will also be contributing his songwriting talents.

"It's exciting to be part of Nitro's evolution and the opportunity to record a legendary vocalist such as Jim Gillette was not one I wanted to pass up. We've had a lot of fun working on new music together at The Hideout Recording Studio. I really think it's going to please old and new fans alike. With such a phenomenal lineup, it should be evident that Nitro is back and ready to compete with the best-of-the-best.", said Churko.

A release date for the new Nitro album, currently being recorded, is forthcoming. The band plans to debut a single from the new record along with a promotional video. Those, and other exciting announcements, are forthcoming.

(Nitro photo by Stephen D. Jensen, F3 Studios / Wornstar Clothing)