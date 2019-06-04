NITROGODS Release “Breaking Loose” Video

June 4, 2019, 5 hours ago

news nitrogods hard rock

NITROGODS Release “Breaking Loose” Video

Nitrogods are going to release their new album, Rebel Dayz, on June 21st via Massacre Records. New video for "Breaking Loose" is streaming below.

Rebel Dayz is available for pre-order here. It will be offered in various formats: CD Digipak, ltd. Vinyl LP in various colors (black, red, clear), ltd. box-set (incl. CD Digipak, flag, patch, handsigned autograph card) as well as digitally.

The cover art and tracklisting for Rebel Dayz can be seen below:

"Breaking Loose"
"Zoom The Broom"
"We'll Bring The House Down"
"415 DV"
"Get Lost"
"It's Not Your Rock 'N' Roll!"
"Rebel Dayz"
"Blind As A Stone"
"Roadwork Ahead"
"Murder's A Ritual"
"Walk The Track"
"The Haze (An Endless Drift Through The Void)"
"Go Fast"
"Don't Call My Name"

"Breaking Loose" video:

"We'll Bring The House Down" video:

For further details, visit Nitrogods on Facebook

(Photo by Julian von Gizycki)



Featured Audio

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

DIVINER - "Heaven Falls"

DIVINER - "Heaven Falls"

Latest Reviews