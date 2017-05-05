NITROGODS Release “Rancid Rock” Music Video

German rockers, Nitrogods, have released a video for their new single, “Rancid Rock”, featured on their upcoming album, Roadkill BBQ, out worldwide via Steamhammer / SPV on May 26th.

The German rock n’ roll three-piece recorded 14 brand new Nitrogods songs for album number three and on top of that... four great cover versions which will be pressed on an exclusive EP, only available in the Limited Edition box set.

Get the “Rancid Rock” single here, and pre-order the new album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Rancid Rock”

“Roadkill BBQ”

“My Love's a Wirebrush”

“Boogeymqan”

“Bad Place Wrong People”

“Wheelin'”

“A Los Muertos”

“The Price of Liberty”

“Race To Ruin”

“I Hate”

“Father”

“Where Have the Years Gone”

“Russian Rocket” (Bonus Track)

“Did Jesus Turn Water Into Beer” (Bonus Track)

“Rancid Rock” video: