NITROGODS Reveal Album Details, New Video
May 9, 2019, 39 minutes ago
Nitrogods are going to release their new album, Rebel Dayz, on June 21st via Massacre Records. The new single, "We'll Bring The House Down", a cover version of Slade's classic, is out now and comes with an official video available for your viewing pleasure:Rebel Dayz is available for pre-order here. It will be offered in various formats: CD Digipak, ltd. Vinyl LP in various colors (black, red, clear), ltd. box-set (incl. CD Digipak, flag, patch, handsigned autograph card) as well as digitally.
The cover art and tracklisting for Rebel Dayz can be seen below:
"Breaking Loose"
"Zoom The Broom"
"We'll Bring The House Down"
"415 DV"
"Get Lost"
"It's Not Your Rock 'N' Roll!"
"Rebel Dayz"
"Blind As A Stone"
"Roadwork Ahead"
"Murder's A Ritual"
"Walk The Track"
"The Haze (An Endless Drift Through The Void)"
"Go Fast"
"Don't Call My Name"
For further details, visit Nitrogods on Facebook.
(Photo by Julian von Gizycki)