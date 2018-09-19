NITROGODS Sign With Massacre Records

German rockers Nitrogods have signed with Massacre Records and will release a new album in summer 2019.

The band comments: "We wanted to team up with Massacre, because of their convincing personal commitment and professionalism! The new album is already in the works."

For those of you who aren't familiar with Nitrogods: The trio celebrates rock 'n' roll in a most raw and authentic way. They play music that brings back memories of the good old times when bands like The Who or the early Motörhead shredded guitars.

In short: Nitrogods play authentic, handmade rock 'n' roll with no frills, but with a lot of power!