NITROGODS To Release Roadkill BBQ Album In May; Details Revealed

The new Nitrogods album, Roadkill BBQ, will be released worldwide via Steamhammer / SPV on May 26th.

The German rock n’ roll three-piece recorded 14 brand new Nitrogods songs for album number three and on top of that... four great cover versions which will be pressed on an exclusive EP, only available in the Limited Edition box set.

This is the first time that SPV release a box set for the band and they put some real cool and worthy extras together for the fans. All details and the complete tracklistings will be announced soon.

Roadkill BBQ will come in these physical configurations:

1. CD digipak

2. Ltd. Vinyl Edition incl. CD

3. Lmited Edition Fan Box containing the album, the exclusive bonus EP and some more great extras