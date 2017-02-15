NO GOOD ADVICE Signs To Argonauta Records

Argonauta Records has announced a deal with Italian stoner rockers No Good Advice.

No Good Advice, born in Turin in fall 2012, mixes the music influences of its members - from Black Sabbath to Kyuss, from Motörhead to Pink Floyd. They play stoner rock with a massive use of powerful riffs and fast rhythm sections.

The follow-up to their first EP Prehistoric Overdrive, released by English label RMN Music, will be out as CD/DD in April 2017. More details will follow soon.