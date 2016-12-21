NO MORE FEAR Release Teaser Clip For Upcoming “Mare Mortum” Music Video

Death metal band No More Fear recently released their new album, Malamente, a celebration of 20 years of extreme music and devotion. The band recently completed a new video for the single "Mare Mortum", directed by Daniele Campea. Watch a teaser for the upcoming video below:

Recorded last June at the ACME Recording studio by Davide Rosati, the new album is available digitally and on physical CD via Memorial Records. Order here.

About the new album the band says: “An attack to the stagecoach behind the wheel of very Italian car (Alfetta). The tarantella continues… MALAMENTE (Badly)!”

Tracklisting:

“Morte e Orazione”

“Mare Mortum”

“The Boss Letter”

“A Sinister Murder Case”

“Lady 'ndrangheta”

“Tre Cavalieri”

“Conferimento della Santa”

Album stream: