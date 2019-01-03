NO QUARTER Brings The LED ZEPPELIN Experience To Various Cities In 2019

No Quarter - the tribute band that proudly presents the live Led Zeppelin experience - will kick off 2019 with the Good Times In 2019 Northeast Tour.

For over 15 years, No Quarter has captivated fans nationally and internationally with their authentic representation of the classic Led Zeppelin live set. Honouring the music and the men who made it, No Quarter set the time machine squarely to the 1970s, bringing the magic of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham to a new generation.

In fact, when John Paul Jones met his “counterpart” bassist Chad McMurray and was shown a photo of No Quarter, he was so struck by the likeness, he exclaimed “that’s scary….As long as you’re doing it, means we don’t have to.”

Beyond ensuring the quality of Led Zeppelin’s sound on-stage, the members of No Quarter embody the original band members. The nuances, gestures, interactions, expressions, along with the hair, the clothes, and overall look are all there, executed with an acute attention to detail. If you weren’t lucky enough to see the original Led Zeppelin live, No Quarter would like to offer you a ticket to the experience.

Fresh off their recent Australian tour, No Quarter will perform in the cities below.

Tour dates:

January

18 - Milford, CT - Milford Performance Center - 8 PM

9 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - 7 PM

26 - Pittsburgh, PA -- Hard Rock Café - 8 PM

29 - New York, NY - City Winery - 8 PM

February

2 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center - 8 PM (Hurricane Florence Benefit Show)