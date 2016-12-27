No Quarter: The Three Lives Of JIMMY PAGE; New Book Available

The new book, No Quarter: The Three Lives Of Jimmy Page (Overlook Press), explores the life, times and music of the man behind one of the 20th century's greatest bands: the mighty Led Zeppelin.

Using new and exclusive interviews, Martin Power tells the full story of Jimmy Page's long career. Starting with the early Sixties session scene when the teenage Page contributed to recordings by The Who, The Rolling Stones, Tom Jones and many more, the author goes on to explore Page's time in The Yardbirds, the band that would metamorphose into the legendary Led Zeppelin.

Supported by album reviews, rare photographs, a full discography and candid conversations with Page's friends, managers and musical collaborators, author Martin Power's No Quarter: The Three Lives Of Jimmy Page represents the most comprehensive and up-to-date biography yet written about Jimmy Page―a "one man guitar army" and true music legend. Includes 50 color and b&w photographs.