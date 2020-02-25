NO RAZA Release “Sail In Rot” Lyric Video Featuring VENOM INC.’s TONY DOLAN

Colombian death metal veterans No Raza have released a new lyric video for the song “Sail In Rot”. The song is taken from their new album, Transcending Material Sins, and features current Venom Inc. and former Venom and Atomkraft singer and bassist Tony Dolan. The album will be released by Noble Demon Records on March 20.

Juan Guillermo Cano: "'Sail In Rot' is a song that speaks of the ability to believe in ourselves and not deposit our destiny in things outside of reality or fanciful deities, it is a song that we invite to believe in ourselves as human beings and in our ability to build our destiny and our history."

No Raza is a death metal band formed in 1997 in Colombia, South America, now based in Florida, USA. Its amazing staging recreates the desolation of a world at war and the disposition to struggle of those who guard the truth to defend our ancestral cultures and defend what remains of a sick dying earth and demands justice and peace, to those who bring us under a power snatched from our hands.

Artwork by Juan Guillermo Cano:

Tracklisting:

“On The Verge Of Dying Out”

“Ancient Wars”

“Reborn”

“Fratricide”

“Sail In Rot”

“Alteración mental”

“Decontamination”

“Scorn”

“Atrición”

“En carne y hueso”

“Transcending Material Sins”