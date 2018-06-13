NO RETURN Release “Despise Your Heroes" Music Video
June 13, 2018, an hour ago
Long-running French melodic death/thrash metal band No Return have released a video for the song “Despise Your Heroes", the opening track of the band's The Curse Within album (Mighty Music). Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
“Despise Your Heroes"
“Inhale"
“Just Passing Through"
“Memories Turns To Ashes"
“My Last Words"
“Serpent's Curse"
“Stare At My Reflection"
“The Crimson Rider"
“The Will To Stand Up"
“To The Dark Side Of The Sun"
“Despise Your Heroes" video:
"Memories Turn To Ashes" video:
“The Crimson Rider” lyric video:
Lineup:
Alain Clément - Former and Lead Guitars
David Barbosa - Bass
Joël Barbosa - Drums
Geoffroy Lebon - Guitars
Mick Caesare - Vocals
(Photo - Peetlight Peetoff)