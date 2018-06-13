NO RETURN Release “Despise Your Heroes" Music Video

Long-running French melodic death/thrash metal band No Return have released a video for the song “Despise Your Heroes", the opening track of the band's The Curse Within album (Mighty Music). Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Despise Your Heroes"

“Inhale"

“Just Passing Through"

“Memories Turns To Ashes"

“My Last Words"

“Serpent's Curse"

“Stare At My Reflection"

“The Crimson Rider"

“The Will To Stand Up"

“To The Dark Side Of The Sun"

“Despise Your Heroes" video:

"Memories Turn To Ashes" video:

“The Crimson Rider” lyric video:

Lineup:

Alain Clément - Former and Lead Guitars

David Barbosa - Bass

Joël Barbosa - Drums

Geoffroy Lebon - Guitars

Mick Caesare - Vocals

(Photo - Peetlight Peetoff)