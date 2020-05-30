NOBODY - Details Of Finnish One-Man Acoustic Black Metal Project's Debut Album Revealed

Finnish one-man acoustic black metal band Nobody is set to release a debut album, Atmosfear, on June 26th 2020 via Inverse Records. Mastermind Tuomas Kauppinen comments:

"Stronger than blood is a musical journey inside the mind of a great manipulator, who can persuade children to turn against their parents and brother against sister - just by wielding the power of his personality. His method is dissimulation and his object to become a God. This piece is a study, thereby, of religion."

Tracklist:

"Intro"

"Stronger Than Blood"

"Ruthless Vicar"

"Anubis I"

"Anubis II"

"The Dark Marquis"

"The Great Stink"

"Unholy Intoxication"

"Atmosfear"

"Dreams And Imaginations I"

"Dreams And Imaginations II"

"Lover's Lament"

"Orgasm Of Blasphemy"

"Uncontainable"

"Visionary I"

"Visionary II"

"Outro"

Pre-save the album to your Spotify and Apple playlists here.