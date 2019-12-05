NOBODY - Finnish One-Man Acoustic Black Metal Project Releases First Single / Video "In The Arms Of North"

The Finnish one-man acoustic black metal project Nobody, launched by Tuomas Kauppinen, has released a first single "In The Arms Of North' from the upcoming EP, Gospel Of The Goat. It is set to be released on January 17th, 2020 by Inverse Records.

Tuomas Kauppinen comments: "'In The Arms Of North' is an invocation of the ancient pagan gods from Finland's pre-Christian era. Those entities have not forsaken us, and they can be summoned at will with proper Magick. This piece is a homage to bonfires, blood ritual and the djinns that science has forced us to renounce."

Nobody combines acoustic and fusion elements into his music. He has toured extensively in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, France and Belgium. He has also published three short story collections and one dramatic play touching on the themes of the occult.

Gospel Of The Goat tracklist:

"In The Arms Of North"

"Desecrating the Priest's Daughter"

"Ritual of Flesh"

"The Feathered Serpent"

"The Temple"

For information on Nobody go to the official Facebook page here.