NOBODY - Finnish One-Man Acoustic Black Metal Project Streaming Atmosfear Title Track From Debut Album

Finnish one-man acoustic black metal band Nobody is set to release a debut album, Atmosfear, on June 26th 2020 via Inverse Records. The title track is streaming below.

Mastermind Tuomas Kauppinen comments:

"Atmosfear is an atavistic poison that clouds our brains and makes us susceptible to conventional thinking, as well as willing to exchange our liberties for an illusion of security. It is the antonym of critical thought and imagination, and thus serves as the perfect tool in the hands of a tyrant. Lengthy exposure to its xenophobic fumes will result in madness and suicide."

Tracklist:

"Intro"

"Stronger Than Blood"

"Ruthless Vicar"

"Anubis I"

"Anubis II"

"The Dark Marquis"

"The Great Stink"

"Unholy Intoxication"

"Atmosfear"

"Dreams And Imaginations I"

"Dreams And Imaginations II"

"Lover's Lament"

"Orgasm Of Blasphemy"

"Uncontainable"

"Visionary I"

"Visionary II"

"Outro"

Photo by Aleksi Ruokanen