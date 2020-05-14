NOBODY - Finnish One-Man Acoustic Black Metal Project To Release Debut Album In June; New single / Video "Stronger Than Blood" Available

Finnish one-man acoustic black metal band Nobody is set to release a debut album Atmosfear on June 26th via Inverse Records. The first single, "Stronger Than Blood", has been released today and the official video can be viewed below.

Mastermind Tuomas Kauppinen comments: "'Stronger Than Blood' is a musical journey inside the mind of a great manipulator, who can persuade children to turn against their parents and brother against sister - just by wielding the power of his personality. His method is dissimulation and his object to become a God. This piece is a study, thereby, of religion."

Nobody is a Finnish black metal artist who combines acoustic and fusion elements into his music. He has toured extensively in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, France and Belgium. He has also published three short story collections and one dramatic play touching on the themes of the occult.



