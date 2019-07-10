NOCTEM Issue “The Black Consecration” Video

Spanish black metal combo Noctem has unleashed the first video and track extracted from the upcoming album The Black Consecration. The album titled track is almost 9 minutes long and combines blasting drums, powerful guitar melodies and raging screams, all with the essence of Noctem.

In words of EXO (guitarist): "We reached our darkest and most raw sound to date with this new album, we can't be more proud of it. I won't say this is the fastest and most personal opus of the band, you will check it by yourselves."

The Black Consecration was recorded at Millenia Studios (Valencia), produced by Art Gates Records and Noctem. Mixed and mastered pbyVicente Mezquita. Release is set for November 1st via Art Gates Records.