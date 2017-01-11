NOCTEM Release “Auto-Da-Fé” Drum Playthrough Video

A new drum playthrough video for “Auto-Da-Fé”, a track from Iberian extreme metal act Noctem’s latest album, Haeresis, can be seen below:

Haeresis was released last September via Prosthetic Records in North America, UK and Europe, and through Art Gates Records in Spain.

Haeresis consists of ten brutally punishing tracks which conceptually delve into the dark history of Noctem's home country of Spain. Complimenting cover artwork, as seen below, was completed by Seth Siro Anton (Septicflesh, Moonspell, Behemoth) and depicts an epic and grotesque display of obscene torture extracted from the Spanish inquisition (1.500 A.C.).

Haeresis tracklisting:

"Through The Black Temples Of Disaster"

"Auto-Da-Fé"

"The Submission Discipline"

"Blind Devotion"

"The Dark One"

"Haeresis"

"Whispers Of The Ancient Gods"

"Conjuring Degradation And Morbidity"

"The Paths Of The Lustful Abandon"

"Pactum With The Indomitable Darkness"

Album stream:

Trailer:

“The Submission Discipline” video: