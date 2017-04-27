NOCTEM - “Through The Black Temples Of Disaster” Drum Playthrough Video Posted

Below is a drum playthrough from drummer Arnau Martí, for the track “Through The Black Temples Of Disaster”, taken from Noctum's Haeresis album, available now (Art Gates Records/Prosthetic Records).

Noctem has confirmed their first headlining tour in Russia, presenting the Haeresis album. Supporting Noctem on the tour will be From Hell from North America. Dates are listed below.

August

18 - Zelenograd, Russia - Pub Rebel

20 - Kaluga, Russia - Garage

21 - Yelets, Russia - Scena

22 - Voronezh, Russia - Station Mir

23 - Rostov-On-Don, Russia - Podzemka

24 - Lipetsk, Russia - Centre

25 - Moscow, Russia - Rock House (Moscow Black Metal Convention)

26 - Tula, Russia - Dolina X (Blackened Life Fest)

27 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - Opera

(Photo - Sergio Mangas Murcia)