NOCTEM - “Through The Black Temples Of Disaster” Drum Playthrough Video Posted
April 27, 2017, 2 hours ago
Below is a drum playthrough from drummer Arnau Martí, for the track “Through The Black Temples Of Disaster”, taken from Noctum's Haeresis album, available now (Art Gates Records/Prosthetic Records).
Noctem has confirmed their first headlining tour in Russia, presenting the Haeresis album. Supporting Noctem on the tour will be From Hell from North America. Dates are listed below.
August
18 - Zelenograd, Russia - Pub Rebel
20 - Kaluga, Russia - Garage
21 - Yelets, Russia - Scena
22 - Voronezh, Russia - Station Mir
23 - Rostov-On-Don, Russia - Podzemka
24 - Lipetsk, Russia - Centre
25 - Moscow, Russia - Rock House (Moscow Black Metal Convention)
26 - Tula, Russia - Dolina X (Blackened Life Fest)
27 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - Opera
(Photo - Sergio Mangas Murcia)