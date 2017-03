NOCTEM To Headline Russian Tour In August

Iberian extreme metal act, Noctem, has confirmed their first headlining tour in Russia presenting the brand new album, Haeresis (Art Gates Records/Prosthetic Records). Supporting Noctem on the tour will be From Hell from North America. Dates are listed below.

August

18 - Zelenograd, Russia - Pub Rebel

20 - Kaluga, Russia - Garage

21 - Yelets, Russia - Scena

22 - Voronezh, Russia - Station Mir

23 - Rostov-On-Don, Russia - Podzemka

24 - Lipetsk, Russia - Centre

25 - Moscow, Russia - Rock House (Moscow Black Metal Convention)

26 - Tula, Russia - Dolina X (Blackened Life Fest)

27 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - Opera

(Photo - Sergio Mangas Murcia)