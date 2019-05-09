NOCTURNAL BREED Share Cover Art, Tracklisting Of We Only Came For The Violence

Norwegian black / thrash metal cult act Nocturnal Breed are going to release their first album in five years, We Only Came For The Violence, on June 28th via Folter Records. The band has just published the cover artwork and tracklisting:

"Iron Winter (Intro)"

"Choke On Blood"

"Nekrohagel"

"We Only Came For The Violence"

"Frozen To The Cross"

"Desecrator"

"Cannibalized By Fear (Intro)"

"Sharks Of The Wehrmacht"

"Limbs Of Gehenna"

"War-Metal Engine"

"Can't Hold Back The Night"

"Bless The Whore"

"A Million Miles Of Trench"