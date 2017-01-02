NOCTURNAL GRAVES Sign To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of Australian satanic death metal band Nocturnal Graves. The band is comprised of former and current members of Destroyer 666, Denouncement Pyre, Razor Of Occam, and more, and are currently writing material for their third full-length album.



Regarding their signing, the band comments: "Nocturnal Graves would like to extend our gratitude to Season Of Mist, and we look forward to working with them on our next releases. We are in the process of writing our third album, so expect nothing less than total death metal savagery!"