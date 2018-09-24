NOCTURNAL RITES' 8th Sin Album To Be Released On Vinyl For First Time Ever

8th Sin, the classic eighth album from the Swedish melodic metal masters Nocturnal Rites, will be released on vinyl for the first time on November 9th via Inner Wound Recordings.

The vinyl edition is strictly limited to 500 copies (300 copies with black disc and 200 copies with white disc) worldwide.

8th Sin vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"Call Out To The World"

"Never Again"

"Not The Only"

"Tell Me"

"Not Like You"

Side B

"Leave Me Alone"

"Till I Come Alive"

"Strong Enough"

"Me"

"Pain & Pleasure"

"Fool's Parade" (outro)