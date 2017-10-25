NOCTURNAL RITES Debut “What’s Killing Me” Music Video

Nocturnal Rites released their first new album since 2007's The 8th Sin, entitled Phoenix, on September 29th. A music video for the album track “What’s Killing Me” is available for streaming below.

Phoenix is available as CD, Digipak, clear/blue/black marbled Vinyl (limited to 250 units) and clear orange Vinyl (limited to 250 units). Order Phoenix here.

Tracklisting:

“A Heart As Black As Coal”

“Before We Waste Away”

“The Poisonous Seed”

“Repent My Sins”

“What’s Killing Me”

“A Song For You”

“The Ghost Inside Me”

“Nothing Can Break Me”

“Flames”

“Used To Be God” *

“Welcome To The End”

* bonus track on ltd. Digipak and Vinyl (Digipak also comes with a Nocturnal Rites patch)

“What’s Killing Me” video:

“Repent My Sins” video:

“A Heart As Black As Coal” video:

“Before We Waste Away” lyric video:

Nocturnal Rites lineup:

Jonny Lindqvist - Vocals

Nils Eriksson - Bass

Per Nilsson - Lead Guitar

Fredrik Mannberg - Guitar

Owe Lingvall - Drums