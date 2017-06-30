NOCTURNAL RITES - Phoenix Album Details Revealed; “Before We Waste Away” Lyric Video Streaming

Just a week after announcing their resurrection, Swedish melodic metal masters, Nocturnal Rites, already come up with a brand new single: the lyric video for “Before We Waste Away” is available for streaming below. It marks the first new recorded Nocturnal Rites music since the release of 2007’s The 8th Sin.

“This track has a classic Nocturnal Rites vibe to it - a melodic and catchy mid-tempo tune that still incorporates some edge and heaviness. On a whole, though, the album is really diverse. It has a few tracks with some obvious “Afterlife” aggression to them and some that are more orchestral and epic, which is somewhat new to us. We are thrilled to release this first song and can’t wait to get the entire record out! More to come,” commented the band.

The band’s new album, Phoenix, will be released on September 29th, available as CD, Digipak, clear/blue/black marbled Vinyl (limited to 250 units) and clear orange Vinyl (limited to 250 units). Pre-order Phoenix here.

Tracklisting:

“A Heart As Black As Coal”

“Before We Waste Away”

“The Poisonous Seed”

“Repent My Sins”

“What’s Killing Me”

“A Song For You”

“The Ghost Inside Me”

“Nothing Can Break Me”

“Flames”

“Used To Be God” *

“Welcome To The End”

* bonus track on ltd. Digipak and Vinyl (Digipak also comes with a Nocturnal Rites patch)

“Before We Waste Away” lyric video:

Nocturnal Rites lineup:

Jonny Lindqvist - Vocals

Nils Eriksson - Bass

Per Nilsson - Lead Guitar

Fredrik Mannberg - Guitar

Owe Lingvall - Drums