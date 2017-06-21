NOCTURNAL RITES Sign With AFM Records; Phoenix Album Due In September

There are bands which are sorely missed once they disappear from the scene. An example is Swedish melodic metal masters, Nocturnal Rites, who released their latest album, The 8th Sin, in 2007 and afterwards slowly slipped into a hiatus situation.

Nocturnal Rites are back! The band has just put finishing touches on their brand new album, Phoenix, which will be released on September 29th via AFM Records.

The band states: “We can’t wait to share this new album with everyone. It’s been long overdue. Needless to say, it feels great to finally be back."

Stay tuned for updates.

Nocturnal Rites lineup:

Jonny Lindqvist - Vocals

Nils Eriksson - Bass

Per Nilsson - Lead Guitar

Fredrik Mannberg - Guitar

Owe Lingvall - Drums