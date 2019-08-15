NOCTURNAL RITES Singer JONNY LINDQVIST Joins GATHERING OF KINGS

Jonny Lindqvist (Nocturnal Rites) has been confirmed as one of the vocalists for the next Gathering Of Kings album.

The first song you will hear Jonny in, as a GOK singer, will be on the next single, "Moonlight", which will be released in September. The song is written by Victor Olsson, mixed and mastered by producer Thomas Plec Johansson (The Panic Room). Vocals recorded by Ronnie Björnström (Enhanced Audio Productions). Drums recorded by Bengan Andersson and Victor Olsson (Nordic Sound Lab) Executive Producers: Ron Dahlgren, Nina Dahlgren and Victor Olsson.

"Moonlight" will include: Jonny Lindqvist (Vocals), Victor Olsson (Guitars, Keyboards & Backing Vocals), Nalle Påhlsson (Bass), Efraim Larsson (Drums), Apollo Papathanasio (Backing Vocals) and Alexander Frisborg (Backing Vocals).

Gathering Of Kings sophomore album, titled Discovery, which will be released in the first quarter of 2020, will include Rick Altzi (Masterplan), Nalle Påhlsson (Easy Action, Therion, ex-Treat), Apollo Papathanasio (Spiritual Beggars, ex-Firewind), Victor Olsson (Saffire), Tobias Jansson (Saffire), Efraim Larsson (Streamline, Rydell & Quick), Jonas Källsbäck (The Night Flight Orchestra) and Alexander Frisborg (Helldog), among others.

Jonny Lindqvist will also be touring with GOK next year.