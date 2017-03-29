NODE Announce New Session Bassist, DESTRAGE's Gabriel Pignata
March 29, 2017, an hour ago
Italian death thrashers, Node, have announced their new session bassist, Gabriel Pignata, from Italian metallers Destrage.
Says the band: "We are so thrilled to announce that from our show in Prague on (April 8th) Destrage's bassist Gabriel Pignata will join us on all our live dates, filling the position, which for months has been empty. Of course, Destrage remains the priority for Gabriel, said this, on the dates he can not be present, we'll use the pre-recorded tracks. We thank Gabriel and Destrage for the invaluable help they are giving us with this great gesture of solidarity and friendship, at the moment the road become increasingly difficult for us! Fortunately, friends who give a hand to help are always many!! Brothers, Rock on!!!"
Remaining Cowards Empire Live 2017 tour dates:
April
8 - Hudební Klub EXIT-US - Prague, Czech Republic
May
6 - Rock Pub Centrale - Erba, Italy (supporting Extrema)
13 - Padiglione 14 - Collegno (Torino), Italy
26 - Wanted - Galliate, Italy
June
11 - Blood Gerenzano Festival - Gerenzano, Italy
July
1 - Eresia Metal Fest - Resia, Italy
More shows will be announced shortly.
(Photo - REM Photography)