NODE Announce New Session Bassist, DESTRAGE's Gabriel Pignata

Italian death thrashers, Node, have announced their new session bassist, Gabriel Pignata, from Italian metallers Destrage.

Says the band: "We are so thrilled to announce that from our show in Prague on (April 8th) Destrage's bassist Gabriel Pignata will join us on all our live dates, filling the position, which for months has been empty. Of course, Destrage remains the priority for Gabriel, said this, on the dates he can not be present, we'll use the pre-recorded tracks. We thank Gabriel and Destrage for the invaluable help they are giving us with this great gesture of solidarity and friendship, at the moment the road become increasingly difficult for us! Fortunately, friends who give a hand to help are always many!! Brothers, Rock on!!!"

Remaining Cowards Empire Live 2017 tour dates:

April

8 - Hudební Klub EXIT-US - Prague, Czech Republic

May

6 - Rock Pub Centrale - Erba, Italy (supporting Extrema)

13 - Padiglione 14 - Collegno (Torino), Italy

26 - Wanted - Galliate, Italy

June

11 - Blood Gerenzano Festival - Gerenzano, Italy

July

1 - Eresia Metal Fest - Resia, Italy

More shows will be announced shortly.



(Photo - REM Photography)