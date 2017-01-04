NODE Announce New Shows; New Promo Video Released
January 4, 2017, 13 minutes ago
Italian legendary death thrashers Node – who released their sixth studio effort Cowards Empire, on April 26th, via Punishment 18 Records – have announced their next shows, promoting their new album.
Dates:
February
4 – Lecco, Italy – Circolo Libero Pensiero
11 – Cremona, Italy – Midian (supporting Extrema)
18 – Cazzago San Martino – Rockout
24 – Collegno, Italy – Padiglionne 14
April
8 – Prague, Czech Republic – Hudebni Klub Exit-US
July
1 – Resia, Italy – Eresia Metal Fest
Furthermore, recently Node launched a new promo video; view it on Facebook.
Also check out Node's official video “The Truck”, footage taken from the latest Russian shows, supporting Kataklysm:
Node‘s sixth studio effort Cowards Empire, out via Punishment 18 Records, is available on iTunes and all other platforms. The album contains a DVD with excerpts of the 20th Anniversary concert of the band, which took place on March 15th, 2014.