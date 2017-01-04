NODE Announce New Shows; New Promo Video Released

Italian legendary death thrashers Node – who released their sixth studio effort Cowards Empire, on April 26th, via Punishment 18 Records – have announced their next shows, promoting their new album.

Dates:

February

4 – Lecco, Italy – Circolo Libero Pensiero

11 – Cremona, Italy – Midian (supporting Extrema)

18 – Cazzago San Martino – Rockout

24 – Collegno, Italy – Padiglionne 14

April

8 – Prague, Czech Republic – Hudebni Klub Exit-US

July

1 – Resia, Italy – Eresia Metal Fest

Furthermore, recently Node launched a new promo video; view it on Facebook.

Also check out Node's official video “The Truck”, footage taken from the latest Russian shows, supporting Kataklysm:

Node‘s sixth studio effort Cowards Empire, out via Punishment 18 Records, is available on iTunes and all other platforms. The album contains a DVD with excerpts of the 20th Anniversary concert of the band, which took place on March 15th, 2014.