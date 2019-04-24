NOISEM Announce Cease To Exist U.S. Tour

Baltimore's Noisem has announced Cease To Exist U.S.A. -- a widespread spring tour across the country -- in support of their third LP, Cease To Exist, which saw release in March through 20 Buck Spin.

Cease To Exist LP was recorded at Developing Nations by Kevin Bernsten (Integrity, Full Of Hell, Magrudergrind), mastered at Audiosiege by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Integrity, Black Breath), and completed with artwork by Ethan McCarthy/Cool Ghoul Ltd. (Primitive Man).

Following their East Coast run supporting the album in March, Noisem now takes the album's scorching songs out across the country with more than a month of solid touring on Cease To Exist U.S.A. The action starts May 5th when the band supports Ringworm at their hometown record release show in Cleveland. The tour rips through the Southeast and across to the West Coast where they meet up with Call Of The Void for a set of shows, after which Noisem teams up with Organ Dealer to tour back across the East Coast.

Dates:

May

5 – Cleveland, OH – Phantasy Nite Club

12 – Richmond, VA – Wonderland

13 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

14 – Birmingham, AL – The Firehouse

15 – Nashville, TN – Drkmttr

16 – Memphis, TN – The Hi Tone

17 – New Orleans, LA – Santo’s

19 – Austin, TX – The Lost Well

20 – El Paso, TX – Neon Rose

22 – Tucson, AZ – Wooden Tooth Records

24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Lexington

25 – San Diego, CA – Tower Bar

26 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro

27 – Sacramento, CA – Blue Lamp

28 – Reno, NV – The Holland Project

29 – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar

30 – Santa Fe, NM – The Cave

31 – Denver, CO – Syntax Physics Opera

June

1 – Laramie, WY – Great Untamed

2 – Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge

3 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s Downstairs

4 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar

5 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

6 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

7 – Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class

8 – Brooklyn, NY – The Safari Room

9 – Elizabeth, NJ – Ciafano’s

“Eyes Pried Open”:

(Photo by: Andrea Dieguez)