NOISEM Announces East Coast Tour Supporting Cease To Exist

Baltimore crossover killers Noisem have announced a run of East Coast tour dates in March, directly in conjunction with the 20 Buck Spin release of the band's annihilating third LP, Cease To Exist. Kicking off in the band's hometown on March 15th when the album detonates on the public, the Cease To Exist tour then rampages through Brooklyn, Montclair, Providence, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Richmond, and ends in Raleigh March 21st. Noisem's cohorts in Washington, DC-based No/Más will provide additional hellfire to the tour.

Dates:

March

15 – Baltimore, MD – Sidebar

16 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar

17 – Providence, RI – Al Dios No Conocido

18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Gooski’s

19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Barbary

20 – Richmond, VA – McCormack’s Irish Pub

21 – Raleigh, NC – The Wicked Witch

Noisem returns from the dead with Cease To Exist; leaner, meaner, with a new label and new life. After heavy momentum with their second LP, Blossoming Decay, and subsequent touring including the 2015 Decibel Magazine tour supporting Carcass, Gorguts, and The Black Dahlia Murder, the band seemingly disappeared. However, 2018 saw them return in new form, ready to resume their place among the most promising young bands in metal. This was met with a late-2018 non-album single, "Sin Rash," released through the Adult Swim singles series.

Keeping with the tradition of the most classic grindcore albums, Cease To Exist is an immediately aggressive attack of confrontational energy, pushing the pace with a withering ten tracks over twenty-two minutes. An eruption of grinding blastbeats, unceasing death-thrash riffs, and an acidic vocal snarl to rival prime Jeff Walker, Cease To Exist quells any notion that Noisem would ease up with time. If nothing else, the band's third LP is their most seething, vicious, and inwardly dark album yet.

Far from being a typical grindcore record, Cease To Exist is a cacophony of grind, death, thrash, punk, and hardcore, seamlessly blended, blistered, and set ablaze. Having now re-emerged with a furious new album and live actions, with Cease To Exist, Noisem make a full circle statement of intent; a savage declaration in the face of an ever more bleak future.

Cease To Exist was recorded at Developing Nations by Kevin Bernsten (Integrity, Full Of Hell, Magrudergrind), mastered at Audiosiege by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Integrity, Black Breath), and completed with artwork by Ethan McCarthy/Cool Ghoul Ltd. (Primitive Man). Fans of early Carcass, Repulsion, Napalm Death, Exhumed, Nasum, Terrorizer, Mammoth Grinder, Black Breath should get on board.

Cease To Exist will see release March 15th on LP, CD, cassette, and digital formats through new label home 20 Buck Spin. Preorders and additional audio samples will be issued in the weeks ahead. North American and European tour dates in support of the album are also to be expected this year.

Tracklisting:

“Constricted Cognition”

“Deplorable”

“Penance For The Solipsist”

“Putrid Decadence”

“Filth And Style”

“Eyes Pried Open”

“Sensory Overload”

“Downer Hound”

“So Below”

“Ode To Absolution”

“Eyes Pried Open”:

(Photo by: Andrea Dieguez)