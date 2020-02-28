NOMAD Announce New Album Featuring BEHEMOTH’s ORION And INFERNO

Polish death metal act led by Behemoth live guitarist Seth will release their new studio album, Transmogrification (Partus) on April 15 via Witching Hour Productions. Session members included on the album are Seth’s friends from Behemoth with Orion on bass and Inferno on drums. Find preorders on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“A Wanderer Without A Shadow”

“In The Hands Of Progression”

“Clouds Of Hills”

“Nomadeus”

“Pantocrator”

“The Graceful Abyss”

“Inconsolable Longing”

“In The Hands Of Progression”: