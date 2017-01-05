Nomadic Mongolian Folk Metallers TENGGER CAVALRY Release Cover Of ARCH ENEMY Classic "Nemesis" (Video)

Global Music Award-winning Nomadic Mongolian folk metal group, Tengger Cavalry, have released a cover of the Arch Enemy classic, "Nemesis". Check out the official video for the track below.

Tengger Cavalry recently released a brand new EP, entitled kAAn. Today, the band showcases the EP's socially-conscious themes by revealing the new music video for the title track, "kAAn", which puts oppression of nomadic cultures under the spotlight.

Much like our country's own Native American community, who are suffering from governmental and corporate oppression (i.e. Standing Rock), nomadic Mongolians have found their culture threatened by surrounding forces for generations. As brothers in nomadic culture, Tengger Cavalry penned "kAAn" as a beacon of support.

Watch the "kAAn" music video below, and read additional commentary from Tengger Cavalry frontman Nature Ganganbaigal regarding the band's cultural background and details behind the track and video at Huffington Post.

Ganganbaigal comments, "This century is the century of machine and industry. Nomadic culture is falling apart everywhere around the world. Grasslands and plains are being exploited and it is becoming more acceptable to step into the sacred land of others and get what we need in the moment. We all saw what happened at Standing Rock. As distantly related brothers of Native Americans (proven genetically), Tengger Cavalry, an international alliance of Mongols, Central Asians and Northern Asians, felt the need to give our public support to them. This video is about the brotherhood of nomadic people. It doesn't matter what ethnicity you are - if you have a nomadic heart and you love nature and sky, you are one of us, and we will support you!"

You can order the kAAn EP here.