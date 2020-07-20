NON-FICTION Release Full Show From 1993; Video

1991 and 1992 saw the release of the first two Non-Fiction albums, Preface On Grand Slamm and In The Know, via IRS Records.

Non-Fiction was comprised of former Hades members Alan Tecchio on vocals and Dan Lorenzo on guitars. Mike Cristi was on drums and Kevin Bolembach was on bass. The band spent most of '91 and '92 as the number one band on Seton Hall's WSOU in New Jersey.

This footage was from their American tour as openers for Overkill in the spring of 1993 at The Capitol Theater in Flint, Michigan.