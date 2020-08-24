NoN (Formerly NOW OR NEVER) Feat. Former PRETTY MAIDS Guitarist RICKY MARX Release Cover Of DURAN DURAN Classic "Ordinary World"; Music Video

Euro melodic metallers, NoN (formerly Now Or Never), have released their new single, "Ordinary World" via Crusader Records. "Ordinary World" is a cover the Duran Duran classic.

Taken from the band's upcoming album III, "Ordinary World" is an exciting glimpse of what's to come from this incredibly talented band. NoN put on a unique Euro melodic metal slant on this legendary song, adding new life and dimension to it.

Watch the official video for "Ordinary World" below:

"Ordinary World" is the follow up to the recently released single, "Until We Say Goodbye".

"'Until We Say Goodbye' talks about the indefectible love and devotion one has with his child. Whatever happens, whatever the child, son, daughter needs to learn in life, we are always there to guide them and heal them. I wrote the song in 2019 and the lyrics were written by Marc Farrano, a Norwegian musician. It’s a melodic hard rock song, with a touch of a heavy rhythm section, paired with delicate vocals." - Ricky Marx.

NoN, formerly Now Or Never, was founded in 2012 by guitarist Ricky Marx (ex-Pretty Maids) and bass player Kenn Jackson (also ex-Pretty Maids). Short after, Now Or Never recorded their self-titled debut album at the Peek Studio in the South of France, co-produced by the band and Pat Liotard.

Their eponymous debut album was released worldwide on the Mausoleum Records Label, early 2014 and got a great response from the hard rock scene and good international reviews by the press.

NoN entered Peek Studio and finished recording their second album II, again co-produced by Pat Liotard. Their latest album II was released worldwide by Mighty Music in February 2016 and in Japan by Bickee Music in March 2016. ​

In February 2018, Now Or Never rebranded the name into NoN and is back now with new members and finished recording the upcoming III album that will hopefully be released in 2020. ​NoN is a band of experienced musicians, both on the road and in studio. Its music epitomizes the evolution of hard rock into modern metal music.

Members:

​Ricky Marx: Is an inventive and experienced guitar player, who was a full-time member of Pretty Maids and recorded two albums with them. He’s also an experienced producer and accomplished songwriter. ​

Claudio Nasuti: Is an Italian / Swiss bass player, he has played bass for decades in several Swiss bands and is better known as the 6 String Bass Guru.

Steph Honde: Is a French singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Honde is most famous for being the front man and songwriter of the American hard rock super group, Hollywood Monsters, which he founded in 2013.

Ranzo: Is a talented drummer who’s been playing in the music business for decades. Founder of the Swiss band Sultan, he also played with several European bands.

NoN Members have played all around the world at the biggest festivals and venues like HellFest, Wacken, Roskilde, Skanderborg, Monsters of Rock in Germany & Spain and toured in most of the European countries, Japan, Eastern Europe and USA as headliner or with major bands like Deep Purple, AC/DC, Alice Cooper, David Lee Roth , TNT, Jorn Lande and many others