NONEXIST To Release New Album, Like The Fearless Hunter, In August

Almost turning two round decades since he originally kickstarted the project, Johan Reinholdz is back with Nonexist in 2020 for its fourth album, titled Like The Fearless Hunter, which will be released by Mighty Music on August 28th, 2020.

The record takes off in the dark and violent death metal vein of the last EP, which saw Reinholdz assume vocal duties, but also contains crushing midtempo-heaviness (“Together We Shall Burn”), melodic thrashmetal-mayhem (“Strictly Sadistic Intent”), hyperspeed hardcore/punk-spiced violence (“Litany Of Poison”) as well as sombre, progressive darkness (“Emerging From A World Below”) and even some instrumental shredding (“Fear Corrodes The Soul”).

The album is also graced and enhanced by the presence of some truly terrific guests: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Rogga Petersson (Merciless), Chris Amott (Dark Tranquillity, ex-Arch Enemy) and Markus Johnsson (Eucharist), to name a few.

Tracklisting:

"Strictly Sadistic Intent"

"Together We Shall Burn"

"Dark Satanic Mills"

"Emerging From A World Below"

"Litany Of Poison"

"Fear Corrodes The Soul"

"A Meditation Upon Death"

"Bloody Carnal Sorcery"

"Dead Black Embrace"

"Scent"

"Cancerous Disembodiment"

"Reduced To Ash"

Nonexist was formed in 2000 when Johan Reinholdz presented some death/thrash metal demo-tracks for Bengt ”Wez” Wenedikter of Swedish WAR-music (Darkane, Defleshed, Naglfar). Reinholdz' other band Andromeda had recently signed a deal with WAR and now it was time for Nonexist to sign the papers. Ex-Arch Enemy/Furbowl/Carnage vocalist Johan Liiva was recruited along with Dark Funeral/Defleshed-drummer Matte Modin. The debut album “Deus Deceptor” was released in 2002 and, following the release of the album, Nonexist became nonexistent as the members went their separate ways: Reinholdz with Andromeda, Liiva with Hearse and Modin with Dark Funeral and Raised Fist among others. Reinholdz continued to write songs during the years to come, most of which were discarded though.

However, in 2009 a collection of Nonexist-songs emerged, the title From My Cold Dead Hands came about and Reinholdz started focusing on getting a sophomore album finished, while Liiva joined the band again. From My Cold Dead Hands was released in 2012. In 2014, Nonexist started recording album number three entitled Throne Of Scars. The style of the songs retained the atmosphere from the previous album; dark, intense, varied and heavy while also adding some new influences in the mix. The band signed a deal with Danish label Mighty Music, who released it in 2015. Later that year, Johan Liiva quit the band and Reinholdz took over the frontman-duties doing both guitar and vocals in the studio and also live.

Pre-orders for Like The Fearless Hunter on CD and Vinyl can be placed now. For further details, visit Nonexist on Facebook.



