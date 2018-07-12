NONPOINT Announce Late Summer Headline Tour With HE IS LEGEND

Nonpoint are set to release their new album titled X and pronounced "Ten" on August 24th via Spinefarm Records. The album is the tenth studio release of the band's career. Pre-order X here.

In support of the release, Nonpoint will be heading out on tour this August with label mates He Is Legend. Letters From the Fire also appear. The tour begins August 21st in Lexington, KY and will run through September 19th in Nashville, TN. All dates are below.

August

21 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

23 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

26 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

28 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

29 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

31 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

September

2 - Lynchburg, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

6 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

7 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

8 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

14 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

15 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

16 - Easton, PA - One Center Square

19 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

X tracklisting:

"Empty Batteries"

"Chaos And Earthquakes"

"Fix This"

"Crashing"

"Passive Aggressive"

"Dodge Your Destiny"

"Wheel Against Will"

"Milestone"

"Feel The Way I Feel"

"Position One"

"Chaos And Earthquakes":

"Dodge Your Destiny":