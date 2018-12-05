NONPOINT Debuts "Wheel Against Will" Music Video

December 5, 2018, 2 hours ago

NONPOINT Debuts "Wheel Against Will" Music Video

Nonpoint have released a video for "Wheel Against Will", a track from their latest album, X (pronounced "Ten"), released back in August via Spinefarm Records. Order X here, and watch the video below.

X tracklisting:

"Empty Batteries"
"Chaos And Earthquakes"
"Fix This"
"Crashing"
"Passive Aggressive"
"Dodge Your Destiny"
"Wheel Against Will"
"Milestone"
"Feel The Way I Feel"
"Position One"

"Wheel Against Will" video:

"Chaos And Earthquakes" video:

"Fix This":

"Dodge Your Destiny":


