NONPOINT Performs Acoustic Version Of "Chaos And Earthquakes" At HardDrive Radio; Video

Nonpoint's Elias Soriano, Rasheed Thomas and B.C. Kochmit dropped by the HardDrive Radio studio and performed an acoustic version of their song, "Chaos And Earthquakes". Watch the performance below:

Nonpoint released their new album titled X and pronounced "Ten" back in August via Spinefarm Records. The album is the tenth studio release of the band's career. Order X here.

X tracklisting:

"Empty Batteries"

"Chaos And Earthquakes"

"Fix This"

"Crashing"

"Passive Aggressive"

"Dodge Your Destiny"

"Wheel Against Will"

"Milestone"

"Feel The Way I Feel"

"Position One"

"Chaos And Earthquakes" video:

"Fix This":

"Dodge Your Destiny":