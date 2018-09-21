NONPOINT Performs Acoustic Version Of "Chaos And Earthquakes" At HardDrive Radio; Video
September 21, 2018, an hour ago
Nonpoint's Elias Soriano, Rasheed Thomas and B.C. Kochmit dropped by the HardDrive Radio studio and performed an acoustic version of their song, "Chaos And Earthquakes". Watch the performance below:
Nonpoint released their new album titled X and pronounced "Ten" back in August via Spinefarm Records. The album is the tenth studio release of the band's career. Order X here.
X tracklisting:
"Empty Batteries"
"Chaos And Earthquakes"
"Fix This"
"Crashing"
"Passive Aggressive"
"Dodge Your Destiny"
"Wheel Against Will"
"Milestone"
"Feel The Way I Feel"
"Position One"
"Chaos And Earthquakes" video:
"Fix This":
"Dodge Your Destiny":