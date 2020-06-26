NONPOINT Premieres Frontlines Tribute Video For "Remember Me" In Support Of Essential Workers

Nonpoint has released their impassioned frontlines tribute video for "Remember Me". The band is currently in the studio and will be releasing new music this fall.

"This Frontlines tribute aptly named 'Remember Me' edited by artist and creator Francesca Ludikar is 233 essential workers made up of nurses, doctors, EMT’s, first responders, local and federal law enforcement, firefighters, military, postal, shipping, grocery, essential store workers, fans and their children who took part in what will go down in Nonpoint history as our biggest thank you for the sometimes thankless sacrifice you all make for us. This is our sincerest appreciation for everyone in the fight with us against the pandemic. We couldn’t do this without you. We will always remember you," says the band.

Watch the video below, stream the song at Spotify.

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)

(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)