NONPOINT Streaming New Song "Fix This"
July 19, 2018, 30 minutes ago
Nonpoint are set to release their new album titled X and pronounced "Ten" on August 24th via Spinefarm Records. The album is the tenth studio release of the band's career. Pre-order X here, and listen to the album track "Fix This" below.
X tracklisting:
"Empty Batteries"
"Chaos And Earthquakes"
"Fix This"
"Crashing"
"Passive Aggressive"
"Dodge Your Destiny"
"Wheel Against Will"
"Milestone"
"Feel The Way I Feel"
"Position One"
"Fix This":
"Chaos And Earthquakes":
"Dodge Your Destiny":
In support of the release, Nonpoint will be heading out on tour this August with label mates He Is Legend. Letters From The Fire also appear. The tour begins August 21st in Lexington, KY and will run through September 19th in Nashville, TN. All dates are below.
August
21 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
23 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
26 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
28 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
29 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
31 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
September
2 - Lynchburg, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest
6 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
7 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
8 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
14 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
15 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
16 - Easton, PA - One Center Square
19 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
(Photo - Tammy Vega)